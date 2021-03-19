Man shoot sitting in car blocks from Arlington schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s was shot three times late Friday morning as he sat in a car at an apartment complex on Landsdowne Drive in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said someone pulled up in a white Mitsubishi about 11:22 a.m. and fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle, then drove away. The victim, who was shot in the neck, shoulder and arm, walked toward the apartment building before collapsing. Police said he is expected to recover.

Because the scene was about a block from the Duval County School Board police office, those officers also responded even though it was not on campus. Terry Parker High, Arlington Middle and Parkwood Heights Elementary were all briefly on lockdown, but that was lifted before noon.

Landsdowne remained blocked off at Townsend Boulevard for a couple of hours while evidence technicians documented the shooting scene and detectives looked for witnesses to the shooting.