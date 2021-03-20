K-9 Radar sniffs out suspect who tried to swim away

Suspect tries to swim away from bloodhound K-9 Radar.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Friday evening troopers with Georgia State Patrol pulled over a car traveling over 100 mph on I-95 in Camden County, according to authorities.

During the traffic stop, officers said they found drugs in the car. The driver then ran to the other side of I-95 into a wooded area.

The bloodhound team was called in to assist, and K-9 Radar tracked the man off scent from an article the man left behind.

Officers heard the man coughing in the thick bushes, then spotted him swimming through a swamp, authorities said. Deputies followed him into the swamp taking him into custody about 200 yards from the woodline.