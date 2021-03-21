Woman charged in fatal stabbing of sister, Bradford County deputies say

A woman was arrested Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of her sister, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Lee Godwin, 35, is charged with homicide, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it responded about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the northeast part of Bradford County. Deputies said they found a woman with at least one stab wound. Deputies and Bradford County Emergency Medical Services personnel attempted first aid, but the woman, who was identified as 31-year-old Rachel Ann Combs, died, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said a knife was located near Combs.

As of Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said, Godwin was in custody at the Bradford County jail.