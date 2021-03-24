Jacksonville Symphony offers free tickets to active U.S. military members, veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Symphony and Black Knight are offering free Symphony tickets to active members of the U.S. military and veterans.

The Black Knight Veterans Ticket Program will provide 300 free tickets for veterans and active members of the U.S. military throughout the remainder of the 2020/21 Jacksonville Symphony season.

“The Jacksonville Symphony is committed to expanding access to the arts,” Symphony President & CEO Steven Libman, said. “We are incredibly grateful that Black Knight’s sponsorship will provide us the amazing opportunity to expand that access to active members of our military, veterans, and their families.”

How to Participate:

To take advantage of this program, participating members must visit the Symphony Box Office, call the Box Office at 904.354.5547, or email at boxoffice@jaxsymphony.org. They will be required to provide documentation of their U.S. military active duty or veteran status in one of three ways:

Physically present the ID at the Symphony Box Office - Located at 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Scan a copy to boxoffice@jaxsymphony.org

Fax a copy to 904.354.9238

Once the ID has been sent, it will not need to be presented again.

Click here for more information.