CCSO looking for missing child

The 7- to 12-year-old is wearing a bonnet/scarf, purple pajamas and a blue face mask.

Alex Rodriguez
, Associate Producer

Clay County
Missing child 3/28/21 (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child between the age of 7- to 12-years-old.

She is wearing a bonnet/scarf, purple pajamas and a blue face mask.

She was inside a gas station located at County Road 220 and Heritage Farms. She was crying, but when asked if she was okay, she ran out of the store towards the Breckenridge area.

Anyone with information should contact the CCSO by calling or texting 911.

About the Author: