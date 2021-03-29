County-by-county: A look at vaccination rates among seniors in Northeast Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is almost to the point where 75 % of seniors have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But some counties in Northeast Florida are ahead of the state in getting those 65 and older protected against COVID-19.

Statewide, nearly 73% of seniors have received at least one dose, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

In St. Johns County, that number is significantly higher -- nearly 86%.

Nassau County is also outperforming the rest of the state, with 80% of seniors getting at least one dose in the county.

In Alachua County, it’s 77%.

In Flagler County, it’s nearly 74%.

Duval County is just under the statewide rate at 72%.

St. Johns County was one of the first counties in the state where Publix pharmacies offered COVID-19 shots. The governor went to a Publix in Ponte Vedra Beach on Jan. 13 to announce the expansion to St. Johns and Flagler counties.

Ad

Overall, more than 5.6 million Floridians have received at least one dose.

More than 3.1 million Floridians are fully vaccinated. That represents 30% of Floridians with at least one dose and 17% of Floridians who are fully vaccinated.