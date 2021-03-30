Jacksonville’s beaches launch sexual assault awareness campaign

A sexual assault awareness campaign targeting students and young adults visiting the beaches area of Jacksonville during the Spring Break season launches Tuesday.

The campaign is funded by $10,0000 appropriated from the Jacksonville City Council Operating Contingency Fund for the Women’s Center of Jacksonville.

The money will be used for an advertising campaign to combat sexual assault.

The campaign will focus on local restaurants, bars and hotels in Jacksonville, Neptune and Atlantic beaches.

The mayors of those beaches will participate in a news conference Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. with Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond, announcing the launch of the campaign.

The campaign includes the slogan, “3 beaches... 1 mission: Wipe out sexual assault” along with the Women’s Center’s 24-hour Rape Crisis Hotline: 904-721-7273.