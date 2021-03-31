JTA’s ‘Green Line’ will connect Clay County riders with Middleburg VA clinic

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will cut the ribbon Thursday on the Clay Community Transportation Green Line, which will provide direct transportation from Keystone Heights and Penney Farms to the VA Clinic in Middleburg.

The JTA will kick off the route with a ceremony at the Penney Retirement Community.

The Green Line will make three trips each day. It will also connect to the Magenta Line, which offers two trips per day between Keystone Heights and Gainesville.

Clay Community Transportation also offers a Blue Line that runs from Pier Station in Green Cove Springs to Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park and NAS Jacksonville, as well as a Red Line that runs from Middleburg to the Orange Park Mall.

The fare for any of the Clay County bus routes is $1 per adult, $0.50 for anyone age 60 and above or children age 6 and under.

All buses run Monday through Friday only. JTA does not offer any weekend service in Clay County.

MORE ONLINE: Clay Community Transportation routes and stops