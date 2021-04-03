Voting rights restoration advocates kick off Second Chance Month with stop in Jacksonville

The FRRC bus was at the Charles Clark Community Center on Saturday to kick off Second Chance Month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition kicked off Second Chance Month with its latest statewide bus tour, starting in Jacksonville Saturday.

The FRRC bus was at the Charles Clark Community Center for a free, outdoor, socially distanced event featuring resources on housing, clemency, civil rights, driver’s licenses and voter registration, among other important information, available for returning citizens.

The event also included an Easter egg hunt for children in celebration of the holiday, live music from DJ Larry Love and a food truck by A&S Express.

Second Chance Month is observed every April across the nation to raise awareness of the lasting collateral effects of a criminal conviction and to advocated for second chances for people to become fully empowered citizens in their communities, after completing their sentences.

“Second Chance Month is an opportunity to continue raising awareness of the discrimination and disenfranchisement faced by returning citizens in Florida,” said Desmond Meade, executive director of FRRC. “It’s also a time to support people in accessing these second chances. After our successful recent bus tours that started in 2018, FRRC is excited to embark on another tour dedicated to providing the important resources that returning citizens need to fully restore their active participation in society.”

FRRC, with the support of more than 90,000 donors nationwide, helped raise more than $27 million to pay returning citizens’ fines and fees.

This Saturday’s event will kick off a series of events planned by FRRC for Second Chance Month across Florida and included vaccination appointments for eligible registrants and COVID testing.

For more information, visit https://floridarrc.com/.