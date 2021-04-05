Duval County families could soon get school choice decisions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Families who applied for school choice in Jacksonville could learn over the next few weeks if their students were awarded their first choice, Duval County Public Schools confirmed Monday.

According to the school district, the late application window for school choice will open on April 15 and remain open through June 30. Applications can be filed through their parents’ Focus portal.

Parents could receive the decision on their magnet/special transfer applications by mid-April.

Students accepted into one of their choices will be projected to the selected school for the 2021-2022 school year, but those who are waitlisted can check their status on their parents’ Focus account.

The school district will reach out to families over the summer to let them know about any vacant seats.

Ad

Students who receive their second-choice selection will not be placed on the wait list for their first choice school, according to the district.