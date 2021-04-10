Federal vaccine sites in Jacksonville area closing early for weather Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All federally supported COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Jacksonville area will close at 3 p.m. Saturday due to the threat of severe weather.

This includes the Gateway Mall site, the Carver Recreational Center satellite site, the Oceanway Community Center satellite site, and the mobile unit at the Community Health Outreach Center.

A spokesperson said the decision was made because “guest and staff safety is a priority.”

All sites will reopen Sunday morning at their normally scheduled times, unless the severe weather persists.

If that’s the case, another announcement will be made to delay opening times.

The Gateway Mall site currently offers only the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines. The satellite sites and Gateway Mall site are giving second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those who got their first doses at those sites before April 5.