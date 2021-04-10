Officers responding to reported burglary find man dead in Lake Forest home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Saturday morning inside a home on Kennard Street in the Lake Forest neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Northside, police say.

Sgt. Edwin Cayenne with JSO’s homicide unit said officers were called to the home for a suspected burglary at 11 a.m. and found the man’s body inside.

He had suffered unidentifiable trauma to the upper half of his body. No one else was in the home at that time.

Cayenne couldn’t say what kind of wounds the body had. The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death but Cayenne said it did not appear to be self-inflicted, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Cayenne said police responded to this same area last night for a dispute. It’s unclear if the homicide is related to that incident.

JSO has no suspects in the man’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.