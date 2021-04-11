1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Starke, troopers say

A man was killed and two people were injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on State Road 16 at NW 177th Street near Starke.

According to the Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling west on S.R. 16 behind a sedan. Troopers said the sedan then began to slow down to make a left turn onto NW 177th Street and that’s when the pickup struck the back of the sedan. After the pickup hit the sedan, according to the Highway Patrol, the pickup veered across the eastbound lane of S.R. 16 and overturned in a shallow ditch and the sedan traveled a short distance west before stopping on the shoulder.

Troopers said the passenger in the pickup, a 58-year-old man, died at the scene. According to FHP, he was not wearing a seat belt.

According to troopers, the driver of the sedan, a 32-year-old woman, and the passenger in the sedan, a 51-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup, a 40-year-old woman, was not injured.

Troopers said the investigation continues.