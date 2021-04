(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lutheran Social Services will host its second mobile vaccination event at its location on Philips Highway from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to Florida residents age 18 and older on a first-come-first-serve basis.

No appointment is needed.