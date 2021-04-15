Flagler County offers Pfizer vaccine to Floridians age 16 & up

Floridians ages 16 and up can now sign up for a one-time opportunity to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Flagler County, the county announced on Thursday.

To take advantage of this opportunity, you must schedule an appointment through the county’s website for the first and second doses of the shot. The first dose will be given out to those with appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23, followed by the second dose on May 14.

While 16- and 17-year-olds can schedule their own appointments, the county said, they must be accompanied by a legal guardian when they show up to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Flagler Health+, the health system formerly known as Flagler Hospital, is administering the vaccines at the one-day event, which will be held at the county’s emergency services facility located at 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Building 3, in Bunnell.

“We are excited about our presence in Flagler,” Flagler Health+ CEO Jason Barrett said in a statement. “And we look forward to many more opportunities to work with the county and its cities to provide the best health care available.”

To learn more or to book an appointment, visit www.flaglercounty.org/covid.