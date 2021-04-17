Jacksonville ‘Light the City’ ride raises money for law enforcement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of motorcyclists were escorted by Jacksonville police officers during the 16th annual “Light the City” ride on Friday night.

The ride started at the Adamec Harley Davidson on Baymeadows Road and benefits the Legacy Law Enforcement Foundation, which will help fund training for officers that ride motorcycles.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: a lot of people showed up to Adamec Harley Davidson for the annual Light the City Ride, despite the rainy weather.



Mark Adamec, owner of the Harley dealership, says the ride is especially important this year because of recent crashes.

“We’re very involved in making sure the motorcycles have the right lights so they’re seen better,” he said.

Adamec says people should avoid driving in the middle of the night.

“Like 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. -- that’s not the time to be riding a motorcycle,” he said.

Of the crashes reported in the Jacksonville area this week:

On Thursday night, a motorcyclist was hospitalized with a life-threatening head injury after a crash on Lane Avenue.

On Wednesday night, two people on a motorcycle were hospitalized after hitting a wall and falling over the Acosta Expressway ramp.

On Tuesday morning, a motorcyclist was in a wreck on I-95 near the Fuller Warren Bridge. He later died from his injuries as a hospital.

On Monday evening, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on E-Town Parkway near State Road 9B.

Before the ride started Friday night, some JSO officers went over some important safety tips.

Glenn Morningstar, the president of the Legacy Law Enforcement Foundation, says he always wants these rides to run safely and for training of motorcyclists to improve.

“In no way would we put these riders out here if we felt like it was unsafe,” Morningstar said.

The Light the City ride benefits The Legacy Law Enforcement Foundation, which “supports law enforcement by providing training, education, equipment and technology to reduce crime, increase officer safety, generate better community relations, and assist in their mission to protect and serve the citizens of our community.”