Do Not Travel List: State Department recommends Americans avoid 80% of world’s countries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Department is updating its advisories for international travel to better align with the CDC’s guidelines.

This update is expected to upgrade the travel advisory for dozens of countries to Level 4 advisory, other known as the Do Not Travel List.

The current travel advisory map from the State Department shows only a little more than 30 countries at a Level 4, but the agency said that is expected to change this week.

The CDC’s map shows a majority, more than 80%, of countries should be avoided by Americans. Those countries include Canada, Mexico, and the UK.

The State Department said as the United States continues its fight against COVID-19, the virus “continues to pose an unprecedented risk to travelers.”

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 3 million deaths on April 19.