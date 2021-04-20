Jacksonville woman has 1 million reasons to smile after playing Florida Lottery scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 59-year-old Jacksonville woman claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

She purchased her winning ticket from Prime Time Food Store at 2952 Dunn Ave. in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.

Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $600 or more. Players can request a claim appointment at Headquarters and district offices through the Lottery’s website, at www.flalottery.com/howToClaim. Players can still utilize the secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or a district office.