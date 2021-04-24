Thousands get rid of old, unused prescriptions during National Drug Take Back Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of people participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Throughout Northeast Florida, there were several participating locations for the free event, which encouraged participants to bring old, unused medications to drop-off locations.

“We don’t want the medication to get into the wrong hands,” said Ana Fernandez, with SMA Healthcare.

Fernandez gave everyone who participated in the take-back effort at Ponte Vedra High School a product destroyer.

“It is a powder and what the community persons can do is put their liquid medication or pill medication in here, you pour in a little bit of water, you close it, shake it and you can dispose of it at your home safely,” Fernandez explained.

The Glynn County Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page about the nationwide effort to take back prescription drugs safely and conveniently.

Ad

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained by family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

The COVID-19 pandemic in the United States introduces new risks to Americans impacted by substance use disorder. As well as a series of new challenges related to treatment and recovery.

Ad