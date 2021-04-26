Richard Nunn participates in SMART Motorcycle Safety Course

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Weather Authority’s Richard Nunn recently participated in the new Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SMART Motorcycle Safety Course.

The course took place at the Northeast Florida Criminal Justice Training and Education Center.

The acronym SMART stands for Safe Motorcycle and Rider Techniques. JSO joined together with the Florida Department of Transportation to provide the program free of cost to Jacksonville residents.

Watch the video above to see some of the riding techniques that Richard learned during the course.

To learn more about the program, click here.