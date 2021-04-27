Jacksonville community leaders celebrate progress with JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An interfaith group of Jacksonville community leaders is celebrating a pledge from Sheriff Mike Williams, whom the group says has agreed to more discussions about how police respond to mental health crises and alternatives to arrests for minor crimes.

The group — Interfaith Coalition for Action, Reconciliation and Empowerment, or ICARE — made plans to gather Tuesday evening at Arlington Congregational Church in a show of support for what they view as progress with police-community relations.

The coalition is made up of 38 different congregations, all of whom have been asking Williams for months to address how local law enforcement can better handle calls for service that deal with mental health, and to explore the creation of civil citations for adult offenders.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax on Tuesday that the sheriff has agreed to open a new dialogue with State Attorney Melissa Nelson about ICARE’s concerns.

The group’s members said they played a key role in establishing civil citations for young people charged with nonviolent offenses. Now, they hope that same thoughtful enforcement can be applied to adults who are arrested for minor crimes.

“If they get arrested, they may lose their job because they miss work, they may not be able to get another job because they have an arrest record,” Pastor Bruce Havens told News4Jax. “So it’s a significant improvement for our community.”

Havens said the group has had an ongoing dialogue with Williams, but now the pastor wants to see this new program take shape. Besides that, ICARE also wants to help improve how police respond to calls for service involving people who might be in a state of mental health crisis.