Neptune Beach lawmaker who sponsored police reform bill hopes it addresses ‘lack of trust’

As calls for police reform continue and people are watching the movements of law enforcement now more than ever, a bill addressing use of force and police employment requirements unanimously passed both chambers of the Florida Legislature this week.

While much of the state’s attention has been focused on the anti-riot bill (HB 1) that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last week, HB 7051 addresses the practices of law enforcement.

Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, who co-sponsored the police reform bill in the House, said both bills work together to ensure criminal justice and public safety.

“No one dislikes a bad cop more than a good cop. And so obviously, with the events of the past year, and talking to my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, we felt that this was something that we could do to send a message to Floridians that we’re going to have that -- we’re going to expect of our law enforcement that they have the highest standards possible,” Byrd said. “We feel that lack of trust, because of the events of the last year and wanted to address it.”

House Bill 7051 says if an officer is fired from one agency for potential misconduct, they can’t misrepresent what happened and they must share that information if they apply for another law enforcement job.

It also requires standards to be created for use of force police training, such as de-escalation, proper use of force instruction, limiting chokeholds, and the duty to intervene in other officers’ excessive use of force.

Chokeholds would be limited “to circumstances where the officer perceives an immediate threat of serious bodily injury or death to himself, herself, or another person” under the bill.

Steve Zona, president of the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police, said the law makes policies consistent across the state.

