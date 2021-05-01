Mayo Clinic hosting free webinar for Stroke Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each year, about 795,000 people have a stroke, which is the nation’s fifth leading cause of death. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and someone dies of a stroke every four minutes.

May is Stroke Awareness Month so Mayo Clinic is hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, May 5th at 5pm.

The event is for patients and healthcare providers. It will include discussions of prevention and diagnosis as well as treatment options.

To register, click this link.

Dr. Chris Fox from Mayo Clinic and his patient, Faye Baracats, joined us on The Morning Show to talk more about strokes. You can watch the interview above.