LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Albert Boone, 63, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, in Lake City, police said.

Police said Boone’s direction of travel and clothing that he had on at the time is unavailable.

Boone is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him call, police at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.