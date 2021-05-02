SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station overnight

The @SpaceX Crew Dragon, Resilience, lands in the Gulf of Mexico after undocking from Space Station Photo by @NASA

Panama City, Florida – This mission was the longest for a crew capsule launching from the U.S., after 167-days in space – NASA’s SpaceX crew-1 astronauts have returned home!

The previous record was set in 1974 with 84 days in space.

it was a successful and historic return to earth for three NASA astronauts and one from Japan – look at those big smiles..

Mission Control radioed moments after the splashdown, “on behalf of NASA and Space X teams -- We welcome you back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX. For those of you enrolled in our frequent flyer program, you’ve earned 68 million miles on this voyage.”

Spacecraft Commander Mike Hopkins replied, “We’ll take those miles Are they transferrable?”

Recovery vessels are on the way to hoist the Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft out of the ocean and place it inside the Dragon nest aboard @SpaceX’s Go Navigator recovery ship. pic.twitter.com/J2Nhob3ifq — NASA (@NASA) May 2, 2021

All four main parachutes could be seen deploying just before splashdown.