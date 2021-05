(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pop-up vaccination event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Deermeadows Baptist Church on Baymeadows Road.

There will be 200 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to administer to people age 18 and older.

There is no cost, and no appointment is needed.