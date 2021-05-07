Parking along Beach Avenue takes spotlight at Atlantic Beach commission meeting

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The Atlantic Beach City Commission took public comments Thursday night on a hot button issue -- the reclaiming of a city right-of-way in neighborhoods, to allow for more parking along Beach Avenue.

Residents are worried that the city’s decision will allow their community to turn into a more jam-packed Jacksonville Beach environment, when it comes to parking.

“There is already a multitude of wrong-way drivers, particularly on the weekends,” said Lee Elmore, a resident. “More parking will only increase this hazard as tourists and townies circle about looking for parking spaces.”

“What we need is parking management, a parking policy with consistent signage -- street markings on the parking that already exists throughout all the numbered streets close to the oceanfront,” one person said.

Among the comments came gratitude for the commission -- looking out for the residents.

Others shared concerns about what a influx of drivers could mean for their neighborhoods -- to the trash left behind by more beachgoers coming in from other areas.

Ad

No votes were taken during the Thursday meeting.