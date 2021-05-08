Floridians eager to celebrate moms after pandemic year

In San Marco at Southside Baptist Church on Saturday, moms and grandmas attended a special event with their children: A Mother’s Day Mommy and Me Tea.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People across the country have begun celebrating moms and grandmas for Mother’s Day 2021.

Another Mother’s Day in the pandemic, but with Florida open moms and grandmas are celebrating a little differently this year.

In San Marco at Southside Baptist Church on Saturday, moms and grandmas attended a special event with their children: A Mother’s Day Mommy and Me Tea.

“We have some light refreshments, tea and lemonade on the table here, the moms have a little flower and notebook on the tables,” explained Margaret Furnas, the preschool director at the church. “Trying to figure out the right way to put it together so we could still social distance and honor the women in our lives.”

The moms had a little flower and notebook on the table at the Mommy and Me Tea. (WJXT)

And what they came up with was a big hit!

“It’s nice to be able to gather again, so I got my mom here and both my daughters. It’s just a special time,” mom Cassie said.

Calla, 10, said they made picture frames for their moms and grandmas.

“It’s really special to have the generational component today,” grandmother Laura said. “It’s a nice day for moms to come out with their kids and I think it is even more special for grandmothers to be able to be with their daughters and the next generation too.

