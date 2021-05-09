Hindu Society of Northeast Florida hosts COVID-19 vaccination event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Hindu Society of Northeast Florida on Sunday hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event.

“This is beyond the Indian community. We want to make sure we utilize the space here and give back to the community in the right way,” said Hindu Society of Northeast Florida Communications Secretary Sathya Choodamni. “We have a congregation here of 5,000 Indian families, give or take.”

Some 300 shots were provided for the clinic, which was scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are bringing in about 100 Moderna and 200 Pfizer shots,” explained Choodamni. “This is not only second dosage. People can even come for the first dosage this time around, but they will have to go to the pharmacy for the second shot.”

This was the second clinic the temple has hosted. Choodamni said this is a reminder the fight against COVID-19 is far from over, especially for the people of India, where right now the country is experiencing a significant uptick in cases and deaths.

“It is scary the way things are going. We are praying. We are making sure the community, the country, comes back to the way it was. I don’t think we expected phase two to be hitting us this high,” Choodamni said. “Our prayers are there for them.”

The Hindu Society of Northeast Florida’s executive team is putting together a fundraising effort. It will be announced on hsnef.org.