Northside Coalition among civil rights groups filing suit challenging ‘anti-riot’ bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida challenging House Bill 1, or the “anti-riot” bill.

The suit was filed on behalf of Black-led organizations, including The Black Collective, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward, Chainless Change, Dream Defenders, the Florida State Conference of the NAACP, and the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.

The lawsuit argues that the bill violates the First and Fourteenth amendments to the U.S. Constitution by “chilling protected speech and criminalizing protest activity.”

According to a joint news release, the groups argue “The law targets Black protestors and their allies who demand racial justice and has already slowed protest activity among Black organizers in Florida. The law was passed in direct response to national protests – the vast majority of which were non-violent – demanding justice for the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and a reimagining of public safety.”

Here’s a look at the 60-page document: