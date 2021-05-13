Man wanted on fentanyl trafficking charges, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are looking a man wanted on charges of fentanyl trafficking, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 35-year-old Todd Jamar Tomlin.

Court records show he has a history of convictions for trafficking narcotics.

Anyone who has seen him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

#JSO seeks information on the location of wanted suspect, Todd Jamar Tomlin (Black/Male 35). He is currently being sought on charges of Trafficking in Fentanyl.



Recently, there have been several other people facing fentanyl trafficking charges in Northeast Florida cases.

In one case, a couple were arrested in Nassau County this past weekend and charged with trafficking fentanyl.

And last week, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old man was recorded on video leading deputies on a high-speed chase. One of the charges he’s facing is trafficking fentanyl.

Justin Miller is the Chief of Intelligence for the Drug Enforcement Administration Miami Division, which oversees all DEA operations in Florida. He said that while meth and cocaine are in high demand from drug users, fentanyl is what gives them the high they first felt.

“If you really desire that, and we’re talking about people who are addicted to the drug and they do, they want to find that high again. That high they had before,” Miller said. “And so they’re going to go for the more potent drug to try to achieve that.”

And this is where the traffickers come in to play because it’s their job to ensure the fentanyl makes it to its destination to be sold on the streets. But what they’re trafficking can be deadly depending on its potency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in 2019, more than 36,000 people in the U.S. died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the CDC, the fentanyl death count continued through 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline -- 1-800-662-HELP (4357) -- is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations.