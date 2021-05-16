Driver shortage leads to higher fares, longer wait times for Uber, Lyft rides

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride-share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and going back out, the demand for rideshares is up.

People at Jacksonville International Airport told News4Jax that ever since the coronavirus pandemic, Uber and Lyft rides have been hard to find. People said they usually have to wait for a half-hour at the airport to get one.

Demand was down nearly 80% for Lyft and Uber rides during the height of the pandemic, according to the companies.

According to an article from the Washington Post, many drivers left the business because of coronavirus fears. The shortage is resulting in higher fares and longer wait times for drivers.

On Sunday, News4Jax tried to search for drivers near JIA and saw about four.

Travelers at JIA also said they usually have to have friends and family on standby because rideshares will either take too long to arrive, cancel the ride or there won’t be a driver nearby.

“Today was 10 minutes, but usually it’s anywhere from 30-40-plus, and at that point, I’ll just phone a friend and they’ll come get me because there’s none available,” said frequent traveler Elise Heeter.

Last month, Uber announced a $250 million incentive program to boost driver earnings in an effort to encourage drivers to come back.