COVID-19 vaccinations to be administered in LaVilla neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Blue will be providing access to COVID-19 shots on Wednesday in Jacksonville’s LaVilla neighborhood.

The vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Tower Center of Hope at 900 W. Adams St. and is open to all adults.

Pharmacists from Harveys Supermarkets will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at no cost.

If help is needed with transportation or registration, call a Florida Blue Center nurse or community specialist at 904-363-5870 and a free ride will be arranged.