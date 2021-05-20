Atlantic Beach Police Department begins rolling out body cameras

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting on Thursday, Atlantic Beach police officers will begin wearing body cameras.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department and animal control officers will start phasing in use of the cameras with the goal of equipping all officers with the devices by June 1, the police department said Thursday.

The use of body-worn cameras has proliferated in recent years as a way for law enforcement agencies to ensure transparency and accountability when it comes to police interactions with the public.

“Although cameras can’t capture everything the officer sees, video is beneficial for courtroom proceedings and will help provide a more complete picture of what happened,” the agency said.

Among other things, the police department said, these devices will help shine a light on the good work conducted by officers daily and assist with investigations resulting from citizen complaints.

The agency said the use of these cameras will comply with state law as well as policies set by the city’s police department.