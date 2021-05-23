Mother honors son with ‘Red Day’ 5 years after police-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On May 22, 2016, Vernell Bing Jr. was shot and killed during a police-involved shooting and chase, a shooting found justified by the State Attorney’s Office.

Five years later to the day, his mother said she still mourns his death. She brought together other families with similar stories to support them during their loss.

“Justice for Red -- that’s my son,” Shirley McDaniel said. “His name is actually Vernell Bing Jr. He was killed in 2016 by Officer Tyler Landreville, which he’s well known in the community. And today is his anniversary, he was killed on the 22nd. This day is his day, and we are celebrating this day.”

The State Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting of Vernell Bing Jr. by Officer Tyler Landreville of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was justified. Police said Bing was shot once after he rammed his car into Landreville’s cruiser during a police chase.

Bing was being chased because he was in a car involved in a previous shootings. After the crash at Ninth and Liberty streets, Bing, who was unarmed, got out of the car and Landreville ordered him to stop, firing his weapon five times and hitting Bing once in the head.

For McDaniel, this day is not about the case. It is about her losing her son.

“It’s very important because I lost him too soon, and as a mother, that’s the worst feeling in the world,” McDaniel said. “So just having a day for him is like everything to me, because the loss is still there. And just honor my son, and I can’t let it go.”

Other families that lost their loved ones to a police-involved shooting feel the same way.

Michael Sampson said he hopes a civilian review board that has been proposed by Councilman Garrett Dennis will be passed.

“So we’re having a gathering and calling it Red Day, but we also have other families, those who’ve lost loved ones due to the police shootings and other violence,” Sampson said. “We’re just trying to create a culture in which we can be together, fellowship together, celebrate the lives of those who have been lost, but also demand justice.”

Though none of the families can bring their loved ones back, they hope that this brings some of the emotional support they need during a time of loss.

During Bing’s investigation, there were multiple stories of what happened. However, the medical examiner’s report did show that Bing was shot face forward and not in his back.