Teen killed in head-on crash on Monument Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old was killed Monday afternoon when the car he was traveling in collided head-on with a pickup truck on Monument Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Buoye, with the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was the passenger of a Nissan 350Z, which was being driven by a 16-year-old. Buoye said police were told by witnesses that the car was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed.

Buoye said the driver of the Nissan lost control heading southbound, crossing a grass median and colliding with a pickup truck that was heading north.

The 16-year-old was said to have non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was said to be doing OK.