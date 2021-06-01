Jacksonville mayor to announce selection of art project for Duval County Courthouse plaza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In downtown Jacksonville, works of art can be found almost everywhere you look -- except at the Duval County Courthouse plaza. But that’s all about to change.

On Tuesday, Mayor Lenny Curry will announce which artist was hired to transform the 3 acres of lawn into an urban park -- and the works of art now on the horizon.

Art designers from around the United States submitted their ideas. Now, there are three finalists from Venice, California, Oakland, California, and Des Moines, Iowa.

Outdoor art has been part of Jacksonville’s landscape for a number of years. Murals can be found throughout downtown. But for this new space, it’ll be used for sculptures, free speech and events.

Jacksonville resident Linda Gunn was excited about the project when News4Jax told her about it last year.

“You have this grass out here. You need somewhere where kids can play when they come here with their parents instead of standing around here being bored,” Gunn said.

Right now, what the design will be is under wraps, but it carries a $619,000 budget.

The project is expected to take about 10 months to complete.

Tuesday’s news conference is set for 9 a.m.