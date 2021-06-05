Three development projects underway in downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to our news partners at the Jacksonville Daily Record, an Atlanta-based developer has a contract to buy the former Florida Times-Union property to create a $250 million retail, office, restaurant and apartment project.

Jeff Fuqua says it would be called One Riverside Avenue to reflect its address and will likely include a grocery store as well as make use of the riverfront site with waterfront amenities. Fuqua wants to be under construction this year.

On the Southbank, the Jacksonville City Council is preparing to approve nearly $100 million apartment complex and restaurant for developer, Related Groups.

It’s a 327-unit, eight-story apartment and attached parking structure that would replace the River City Brewing Co. restaurant. The design was approved back in May.

The Downtown Investment Authority board also approved a $60.8 million plan to convert the historic Union Terminal Warehouse to apartments.

The Atlanta-based developer wants to repurpose the 108-year-old warehouse on the edge of Jacksonville’s Downtown and Eastside neighborhoods into 228 apartments and more than 35,000 square feet of commercial space. The next step is to go before City Council to approve the loan package.

For more about these projects, click on the interview with staff writer, Mike Mendenhall.