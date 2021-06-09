Dashcam video: Alachua County deputy almost hit head-on

Dashboard camera video released by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office shows a vehicle that almost hit a deputy head-on.

A deputy was traveling on Newberry Road early Sunday morning when he was almost struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was captured on dashboard camera video, which the Sheriff’s Office posted Tuesday on its Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver was arrested.

In 2020, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were 746 fatalities from crashes involving alcohol, drugs or a combination of both in Florida.

“If you plan to drink, designate a driver,” Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. reminded people.

