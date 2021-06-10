Historic train at Prime Osborn Center to depart Jacksonville

The Atlantic Coast Steam Engine No. 1504 has been at the Prime Osborn Convention Center for decades.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Have you seen that historic train locomotive in the parking lot of the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center? If not, time’s running out to go get a photo.

The Atlantic Coast Steam Engine No. 1504 has been there for decades, following its restoration.

Built in 1919, some see it as a beautiful piece of the city’s history. In fact, it’s designated a landmark. Others see it as a multi-ton paperweight that few know is there.

The Jacksonville City Council voted 16-2 this week to transfer the title of the locomotive to the North Florida Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, which plans to move it to Clewiston in Central Florida, where it would be used as a tourist train for U.S. Sugar.

It’s uncertain when the No. 1504 will be moved.