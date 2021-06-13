With highest rate of infection in northeast Florida, Baker County residents remain hesitant on COVID-19 vaccine

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Baker County say they are still hesitant on the COVID-19 vaccine and won’t be taking the shot. Over 6,600 people in Baker County are already vaccinated.

Most of the people who News4Jax tried speaking with in Baker County on Saturday said they aren’t getting the shot.

The Department of Health lists Union and Baker counties with a 27% vaccination rate. It’s the lowest in the surrounding counties. In Baker County, 6,627 people have been vaccinated.

RELATED: Florida’s first weekly-only COVID-19 report shows increase

Some people told News4Jax they don’t feel comfortable with the vaccine. One person told News4Jax now that most everything has reopened, they don’t feel a need to get it.

Ad

RELATED: Q&A: Getting more of your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered

The Department of Health said there are 3,557 known COVID-19 cases and an 8.8% positivity rate in the county. The number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed per 100,000 of the population in Baker County is 79.7.

News4Jax also asked some Baker County residents if they knew where to go to get the shot. Some of them knew, but said they still won’t be getting it.