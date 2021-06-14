Superintendent to answer questions on Duval County’s upcoming school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Superintendent will be answering questions about the upcoming school year Monday at 9 a.m.

Dr. Diana Greene is expected to discuss several different topics and it will be the first time Greene will appear on camera since the

The district announced earlier this year there will be several changes when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.

For example, face masks will be optional on campus. The district will also stop temperature checks and get rid of desk shields in secondary schools.

Today’s event is the first time we will have the opportunity to speak with Dr. Greene about last week’s decision by the Florida Board of Education to ban critical race theory in public schools.

During that meeting, the head of the Florida Education Association called the rule proposal political and unnecessary while Governor DeSantis called critical race theory “toxic” and divisive.