Gainesville police asking for spiritual help

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department is on the lookout for local clergy or religious leaders to volunteer as chaplains for officers.

GDP chief Tony Jones said expectations for potential chaplains include maintaining high spiritual and moral standards, being available to respond to situations whenever they are requested, and they should be actively serving a city congregation or organization.

Jones said if someone has been convicted of a crime or an immoral action, they are ineligible to become a chaplain with the department.

In addition to applying for consideration, anyone interested must complete a background check including fingerprinting and a driver’s license check.

All volunteer chaplains will be required to go through a formal training session with GPD.