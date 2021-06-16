Mostly Cloudy icon
Local WWII veteran turns 100 on Wednesday

Happy Birthday, Winnie!

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

WWII veteran Winifred "Winnie" Mills
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A local veteran is turning 100 years young on Wednesday.

Winifred “Winnie” Mills, who served as a sergeant in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) during WWII, has lived in Clay County for quite a while but was born in Pennsylvania.

Mills enlisted in the WAAC on Feb. 24, 1943, when she was just 21 years old. She was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines with the Encryption Unit until the war ended in 1945.

She worked as a cryptographer in New Guinea and the Philippines decoding Japanese messages.

Winnie is a great grandmother and loves her family and her country.

Happy Birthday, Winnie! And thank you for your service!

