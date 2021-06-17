Duval health department gets $6.5M grant to address COVID-19 health disparities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County health department announced Thursday it has been selected to receive a $6.5 million federal grant to address health disparities among high-risk populations in Jacksonville.

“Health disparities are a problem in our county, and we are continuously strategizing on how we can reach those who need us most,” said Dr. Pauline Rolle, Medical Director of Florida Department of Health-Duval. “This grant is a step in the right direction and will help us improve contact tracing, provide more culturally appropriate health education, increase our capacity to provide vaccines, and decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

According to the Department of Health, Black and Hispanic residents are at higher risk for poor outcomes due to COVID-19 and have been selected as priority populations for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Health Equity Project.

The Department of Health said 8% of white residents have been infected with COVID-19, while 12% of Black residents, 18% of residents of other races, and 10% of Hispanic residents have been infected with COVID-19.

Although Black residents represent 32% of the U.S. population, they account for 40% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Department of Health said.

According to state data, there have been 100,193 cases of COVID-19 in Jacksonville and 382,348 residents have been vaccinated, a vaccination rate of 45%.

The grant funding spans from July 1, 2021, to May 31, 2023, and will allow the health department to hire a Health Equity team and establish a COVID-19 taskforce as a subcommittee of Duval County’s Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) partnership to provide advice, guidance, and recommendations for addressing COVID-19 disparities and advancing health equity.

The state announced it is closing all state-run vaccination sites on Friday.

But the Duval health department said now walk-in clinics are set to open on June 25 at the South Jacksonville Immunization Center and Pearl Immunization Center.

Vaccines are provided at no charge and anyone who gets a shot will receive a $10 food voucher that can be used at many local grocery stores. Food vouchers provided while supplies last.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots will be available for walk-ins.

South Jacksonville Immunization Center

Dates and times will be posted on our website at http://duval.floridahealth.gov/events/calendar-of-events.html.

Extended hours will be available on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (closed for lunch 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Weekend PODs are scheduled on the second weekend of each month through August, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pearl Immunization Center

Dates and times will be posted on our website at http://duval.floridahealth.gov/events/calendar-of-events.html.

Extended hours will be available on Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (closed for lunch 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Weekend PODs are scheduled on the fourth weekend of each month through August, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.