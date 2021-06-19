Festive crowds join together for Juneteenth Freedom Walk Parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The third annual Juneteenth Freedom Walk Parade drew crowds together Saturday to recognize the emancipated ex-slaves’ journey from slavery to freedom.

President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

The celebration started with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston on June 19, 1865, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.

PHOTOS: Juneteenth Freedom Walk Parade 2021

The next year, the now-free people started celebrating Juneteenth in Galveston. Its observance has continued around the nation and the world since.

In Jacksonville, that celebration included the parade, which began at 10 a.m. at the corner of 8th and North Davis streets. Participants marched down North Davis Street to the Ritz Theatre and Museum, which features exhibits highlighting the artistic culture of African American life.

The Freedom Walk Parade is meant as a reminder of the often harsh journey former slaves had to undergo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.