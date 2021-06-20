Prison transport van crash on I75

Mile Marker 339 is near the Ocala Weight Station along I75 in Marion County.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A prison transport van was hit traveling north on I-75 near the Ocala weigh station Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the van was carrying seven prisoners and two guards at 2:17 am. The van was driving near a Penske box truck in the outside lane. The Penske truck went to make a lane change, but it rear-ended the back of the prison transport van.

The crash caused the van to veer off the road and into a ditch on the shoulder.

Six prisoners in the van suffered minor injuries and were transported to Advent Health. The last prisoner and both guards were not injured.

The driver of the Penske box truck is a 32-year-old man from Frankford, Indiana. He was not injured, but Florida Highway Patrol did place him at fault for the accident. He was charged with careless driving and failure to provide insurance.