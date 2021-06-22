3 organizations that make a difference honored by City of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville honored three local groups Tuesday that Mayor Lenny Curry said are making a difference in the lives of many in the community.

In partnership with U.S. Housing & Urban Development Department (HUD), it’s called the Public Philanthropic Initiative award.

What it does is highlight the work of what the groups are doing.

The Malivai Washington Youth Foundation was among the recipients, a teen center that teaches life skills through tennis.

Operation New Hope was honored for its work in getting people prepared for the workforce.

And the Sulzbacher Homeless Center was recognized for the work it has done during the pandemic.

“These organizations demonstrate whole-heartedly the power of collective impact and what can be accomplished when we work together as the one city towards a common goal. To put it simply, we do things better when we do things together,” Curry said.

The award mimics a national award given by HUD.