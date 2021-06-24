JSO investigating possible abduction after witnesses heard woman screaming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible abduction on the Southside. It happened on Cumberland Forest Lane off South Old Kings Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police they heard a woman screaming for help. After police searched the area, they found surveillance video that showed the incident.

In it, a small 2-door vehicle is seen stopping in the road. At the same time, a woman appears to be struggling to get out of the car. Witnesses said someone pulled her back inside before it drove off. The car was spotted going south on Old Kings Road South.

Police are asking anyone who lives or works in the area to check their surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.