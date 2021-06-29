JSO: Man taken into custody after SWAT team responds to Northside neighborhood

A JSO SUV is seen Monday night near the intersection of Gibson and Rogers avenues.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken into custody after a SWAT team was called to a home in the Northside’s Osceola Forest neighborhood where officers were serving an arrest warrant on Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they responded about 6 p.m. to a home on Trout River Boulevard, just east of Gibson Avenue, to serve a violation of probation warrant from out of state. Police said additional resources were requested, including the JSO SWAT team and negotiators.

The Sheriff’s Office said negotiations took place and the man for whom the warrant was issued surrendered about 11 p.m. and was taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man may also face a resisting charge locally.